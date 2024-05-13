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Jim Thornton's avatar
Jim Thornton
May 13, 2024

this was an interesting point:

"I think we’ll also see, with smarter AI-powered conversations, that marketing will look more like sales over time. Rather than 1:many broadcast, we will have many 1:1 agents selling people over chat/phone/video and providing a truly personalized pitch. We only have marketing because 1:1 sales for everything is too expensive. "

I actually feel the opposite, that sales will look more like marketing. We only have sales because marketing is so non-personalized.

But maybe its semantics at that point.

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Tom Orbach's avatar
Tom Orbach
May 13, 2024

Perfect insights as always 🔥

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