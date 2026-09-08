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Ryan Sylvestre's avatar
Ryan Sylvestre
Sep 8

I agree with what you wrote about Consumer Attention but I would add one thing to it: Humans also crave being unique, not just seeing something novel/unique. With AI, everyone and everything is headed toward singularity, which consumers will avoid at all costs.

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Daniil's avatar
Daniil
Sep 8

What’s IP in the article’s context?

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