@andrewchen

@andrewchen

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Brad Gibbs's avatar
Brad Gibbs
2h

The Golden Age of the Generalist has finally begun.

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Lili Balfour's avatar
Lili Balfour
1m

I'm seeing more really awful companies these days. Everyone thinks they're a star. Yet, they know nothing about the customer, can't sell to save their life, and have no idea how to craft their company's story.

The fundamentals have not changed. Founders need to be good at product and people. Period.

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