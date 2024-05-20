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Daniel Jacoby's avatar
Daniel Jacoby
May 20, 2024

Your last two newsletters have been great. I love when someone that has domain expertise looks at emerging technology and says "let's look at what unexpected outcomes might occur in the future"

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1 reply by Andrew Chen
James Calvert's avatar
James Calvert
May 20, 2024Edited

The problems that plagued Coca Cola and consumer goods companies do indeed still remain - we see this in loyalty programs for coffee chains today - the dynamics are indeed tricky. I think we will definitely see AI companions sponsored by companies - for both consumer and business use cases - anywhere an audience can be defined (in general terms e.g. parents, or specific e.g. CMOs, or horse riders etc) and AI can help, a sponsored free version will emerge - I see WeTransfer as an interesting model for this.

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