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The Reverse Fibonacci's avatar
The Reverse Fibonacci
21h

I understand the investor/product-strategy lens, and technologically this is a fascinating shift. But I wonder whether network effects will hit a bottleneck much earlier: trust.

First, cybersecurity. We have evidence that frontier models with tools can push beyond intended boundaries while pursuing a goal. Now imagine giving a personal agent persistent access to your data and permission to interact autonomously with other agents.

Institutional trust may be even more important. People aren't only deciding whether they trust the model, but whether they trust the company behind it with an extraordinary concentration of access and authority. Take Meta: after its history with user data and the controversies around Instagram and teenagers, I stopped using Facebook and Instagram. I wouldn't never give a Meta agent broader access to my digital life.

So perhaps the question before network effects is simpler: who will we trust enough to give an agent the permissions required for the network to work?

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Abhishek Ratna's avatar
Abhishek Ratna
1d

I think the best is at the last. The inherent tension between horizontal agents trying to create their own network effects versus platforms having the opposite incentive is exactly the tension we need to watch.

How will incumbents like Google or Meta build the ecosystem of identity, reputation, privacy, and openness within their agents in a way that they become the platform for agents?

What kind of functional requirements would these agent enclaves have in the future? All interesting questions.

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