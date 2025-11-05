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BRAINDUMP ON VIRAL LOOPS
Everything we learned (and forgot) about viral loops from Web 2.0
Nov 5, 2025
165
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9
September 2025
The Anti-Pitch: When haters hate your startup idea
Every product category has a skeptical meme against it
Sep 10, 2025
122
4
12
Why retention is so hard for new tech products
And how to apply these lessons to the current gen of AI apps
Sep 8, 2025
346
29
51
AI will change how we build startups -- but how?
We still don't know a lot. A list of the questions.
Sep 3, 2025
144
17
19
July 2025
Lies per Second, Meetings per Decision Ratio, and other important biz metrics
And yes, please add your own
Jul 3, 2025
162
20
12
June 2025
Corpospeak: Why you still sound like a faceless corporate entity
The structural reasons why trad marketing can’t evolve
Jun 30, 2025
100
18
21
May 2025
Updates: 7 years at a16z, NYC tour, Speedrun deadline, etc
Lots of quick hit news from my work and personal life
May 5, 2025
61
2
7
April 2025
Every marketing channel sucks right now
Yes, I'm about to roast every tactic you're betting on
Apr 9, 2025
575
83
90
March 2025
Why a16z is investing up to $1M in very early stage startups
Come work with me 1:1, or refer folks please!
Mar 31, 2025
117
42
19
DoorDash's v1 was 8 PDF menus on a static HTML website
Revisiting the Minimum Viable Product strategy and its strengths/weaknesses
Mar 24, 2025
105
7
11
Vibe coding, some thoughts and predictions
Amazing things are happening in AI code gen
Mar 10, 2025
332
46
53
February 2025
The 30 min interview for people with busy calendars
What I've learned interviewing critical hires over the past decade
Feb 19, 2025
98
7
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